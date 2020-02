2020-02-19 things

(flash of red month N°19)



A Glimpse of My Everyday in a Still Life



There are always a lot of things to do at work. Mostly more things, than time. So have another glimpse of my everyday,...*things at work*. As the others of this series this is a posed scene and is only a symbolic representation of my day. As you can see here, this pic happened at home and our kitty Xia crashed the scene. But I found it so cute when she smelled the tulip.



For the flash of red month, theme week 3: stilllife (things at work).