2020-02-21

(flash of red month N°21)



A Glimpse of My Everyday (Friday) in a Still Life



I have a soft spot for plants and flowers, but I do not have a green thumb per se. Fridays I water, bath and take care my and some foster pot plants (mostly easy to look after Phalaenopsis orchids) and I trimm the flowers, if I have a bouquet. This week a beautiful bunch of white tulips. So have another posed stilllife, to show a glimpse of my life.



For the flash of red month, theme week 3: stilllife (fridays).