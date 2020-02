2020-02-22 neglected

(flash of red month N°22)



A Glimpse of My Everyday (Saturday) in a Still Life



I took the time today, to go through the mail, catalogues, leaflets and brochures I got this week and I did neglect so far. I finished all the paperwork that I left undone so far, but in the end I got distracted and just had to relax and fold some paper. It's just 5 minutes, but it's like another pause button = a quick paperfold.