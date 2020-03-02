Previous
Next
2030-03-02 ski tracks by mona65
Photo 1868

2030-03-02 ski tracks

Great ski day in the Dolomites. Good that I was after my daily pic early, as a snow front arrived shortly after I took this picture. And with snow and strong winds, we had great whiteouts later with a visibility close to zero.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
511% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jean ace
Gorgeous landscape!
March 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise