2030-03-02 ski tracks
Great ski day in the Dolomites. Good that I was after my daily pic early, as a snow front arrived shortly after I took this picture. And with snow and strong winds, we had great whiteouts later with a visibility close to zero.
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
2022
photos
403
followers
77
following
3
1
2
365-...
DSC-RX100M4
2nd March 2020 12:58pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
skiing
,
dolomites
,
colfosco
,
sassongher
,
mw-20
,
‚south
,
tyrol‘
Jean
ace
Gorgeous landscape!
March 2nd, 2020
