2020-03-18 spring is... by mona65
Photo 1884

2020-03-18 spring is...

...velvet buds and vibrant flowers on bare branches.

The magnolias are in bloom.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Mona

@mona65
Taffy ace
Wow -- this is a stunning flower scene. Gorgeous color.
March 18th, 2020  
