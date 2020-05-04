2020-05-04 foehnfenster* / lee wind window

At these times, when working from home, it is wonderful when the Foehn pushes away the clouds and the fog, and opens a window to the Alpes. So even if my office at home is looking in the opposite way, it is nice to get up now and then, step on the balcony and have a glimpse of the world outside.



*This weather phenomenon, we call "foehn window". There is a thick cover of dark clouds in the sky and the land still has some blankets of fog left. But through the window you can see ia long way. The foehn is a type of dry, warm, down-slope wind that occurs in the lee (downwind side) of a mountain range. It is so strong, it opens up the clouds in a sharp outlined region and can raise temperatures by as much as 14 °C (25 °F) in just a matter of minutes. Central Europe enjoys a warmer climate due to the Foehn, as moist winds off the Mediterranean Sea blow over the Alps.



Regionally, these winds are known by many different names. As mentioned, in Switzerland, Austria, Northern Italy “foehn”, in South Africa “bergwind”, and “chinook winds” in the Rocky Mountains, the Cascade Range and the Chugach Mountains.