Photo 1951
2020-05-24 after the storm
Still a few clouds, but yesterdays storm passed.
24th May 2020
24th May 20
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
Photo Details
Tags
switzerland
central switzerland
bernese alpes
eiger monch jungfrau
mw-20
Jacqueline
ace
This is so beautiful!
May 24th, 2020
Terri Morris
ace
This is very nice in BW.
May 24th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 24th, 2020
KV
ace
Stunning scene and beautiful tonal range.
May 24th, 2020
RomainZ
ace
Great shot... Superb contrast between black and white
May 24th, 2020
