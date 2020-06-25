Sign up
Photo 1983
2020-06-25 shine
A Passiflora shines for a day only. The plant living on my balcony gifts me with the magic every other day.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
Mona
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
passion
key
low
negative space
passiflora
mw-20
mw-my-garden
