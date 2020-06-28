Sign up
Photo 1986
2020-06-28 down
The Dipladenia lost a few leaves and flowers in the thunderstorm. I'm glad we had no hail here, but other regions had huge hail stones. Always such a destructive power.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
lensbaby
,
lb
,
dipladenia
,
mw-lb
,
mw-20
,
mw-my-garden
