Photo 1992
2015-07-04 someone special ❤❤❤...
...had a special birthday today. 🎂
Happy birthday hubby M.
This is a picture from some time ago, showing how much fun we have together, everyday, every week, every year and in "puddle" weather.
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
Tags
reflection
,
puddle
,
black-white
,
black&white
,
bw
,
mw-puddle
,
mw-20
