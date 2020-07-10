Sign up
Photo 1998
2020-07-10 to late
There was quite some drama in the sky tonight. But when I got down to the lake, it was gone.
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
0
0
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
2154
photos
408
followers
69
following
Views
2
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
10th July 2020 8:36pm
Tags
lake
,
pier
,
jetty
,
switzerland
,
central switzerland
,
mw-20
