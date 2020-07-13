2020-07-13 alpine edelweiss‘

Leontopodium nivale, commonly called Edelweiss. Hiking at remote places well above 2500 altitude meters today, we found plenty of the normally scarce flower, that is short-lived and found only in high altitude and remote areas. It has been used as symbol for alpinism, for rugged beauty and purity associated with the Alps. According to folk tradition, giving this flower to a loved one, is a promise of dedication. BUT this lil‘ plant is not only full of symbolism and beauty, it is protected as well and we all have a dedication not only to our loved ones, but also to nature and the future. And of course we would never ever pic one!!! So have a picture of them, and I have a memory of a long and strenuous but beautiful alpine hike.