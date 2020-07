2020-07-19 watershed

On our way home from the Engadin, a bit of weather drama on the Albula Pass. The pass is a watershed. Rain falling here, goes either to the tributary of the Rhein River (leading to the North Sea) or the tributary of the Inn River flowing into the Danube River later and ending in the Black Sea. So rain drops have to choose well, which way they will travel... ;-)

Taken from the passenger seat (car), while driving.