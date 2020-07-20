Previous
2020-07-20 potatoes under the water by mona65
Photo 2008

2020-07-20 potatoes under the water

On a long bike tour to the Brunig Pass, I passed the Lake Lungeren. This photo is not really original, but the lake has an interesting story (for me!).

In the 18th century and in order to get new cultural land in this rugged area the people of Obwalden digged a long tunnel. Even though the village was divided in supporters and opponents, called the “wet” and “dry”. Lowering the lake 18 meters gained 170 ha to plant potatoes. Only 85 years later, the lake was dammed again for an electricity plant and the additional land was lost again. Now in summer the lake is “full” and in winter nearly empty. An interesting, but not so nice view.

In March 1999, two bodies cemented in oil barrels were found on the bank at low tide. The murderer from western Switzerland did not know that the sea level was lower in winter and that a wide strip of banks was no longer under water.

