2020-07-24 hilly

We are back from our "Tour de Suisse" by bike, that followed a week in the mountains with high alpine hikes.

The area we covered with the bike is at the foothills of the Alps. Still the region is rather hilly and some two people are more than tired at the moment, after this up and downs. But our inner batteries are reloaded and I'm sure we rebalanced our lifes, to happy and refreshed restart work next week after this little holiday.

Photo taken yesterday near Einsiedeln, with the Mount Mythen in the background, that have been featuring my project before. A typical Swiss rural scene.