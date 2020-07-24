Previous
Next
2020-07-24 hilly by mona65
Photo 2012

2020-07-24 hilly

We are back from our "Tour de Suisse" by bike, that followed a week in the mountains with high alpine hikes.
The area we covered with the bike is at the foothills of the Alps. Still the region is rather hilly and some two people are more than tired at the moment, after this up and downs. But our inner batteries are reloaded and I'm sure we rebalanced our lifes, to happy and refreshed restart work next week after this little holiday.
Photo taken yesterday near Einsiedeln, with the Mount Mythen in the background, that have been featuring my project before. A typical Swiss rural scene.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
551% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Clare Gadsby ace
absolutely beautifully captured. typically swiss indeed. we have much enjoyed trips through such alpine meadows in the past
July 24th, 2020  
Richard Brown ace
Looks like a fairy-tale! Amazing shot and processing easy fav from me :)
July 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise