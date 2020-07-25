Previous
2020-07-25 the claim...
Photo 2013

2020-07-25 the claim...

...of the sleeping beauty.

~ Xia: As long as I sleep like this, Mommy can neither take pictures of me nor would she leave again.

~ Mom: thank God, there is another camera to capture this precious moment. :-)

Mona

☠northy ace
Adorable!
July 25th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Now that’s what you call a cat nap. Fav
July 25th, 2020  
