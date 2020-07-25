Sign up
Photo 2013
2020-07-25 the claim...
...of the sleeping beauty.
~ Xia: As long as I sleep like this, Mommy can neither take pictures of me nor would she leave again.
~ Mom: thank God, there is another camera to capture this precious moment. :-)
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
2
4
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone.
2169
photos
408
followers
70
following
551% complete
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365-...
Camera
DSC-RX100M4
Taken
25th July 2020 10:01am
Privacy
Public
b&w
,
black-white
,
black&white
,
b-w
,
xia
,
mw-20
☠northy
ace
Adorable!
July 25th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Now that’s what you call a cat nap. Fav
July 25th, 2020
