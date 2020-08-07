Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2026
2020-08-07 shine
A bit short of time, and not really in the mood for photography,... so I just made a brochure the subject.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
2182
photos
402
followers
71
following
555% complete
View this month »
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
7th August 2020 7:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
paper-art
,
mw-paper
,
mw-20
Valerina
It's very beautiful! And lovely bokeh.
August 7th, 2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
August 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close