2020-08-16 a quick swim by mona65
2020-08-16 a quick swim

This is our favorite place for a swim, after a hot summerday.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone.
Walks @ 7 ace
Breathtaking!
August 16th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
not surprised it's your favourite!
August 16th, 2020  
Milanie ace
I can see why - lovely
August 16th, 2020  
Lin ace
So peaceful - Fav.
August 16th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
wonderful atmosphere-fav
August 16th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
How beautiful!
August 16th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
So inviting.
August 16th, 2020  
