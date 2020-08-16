Sign up
Photo 2035
2020-08-16 a quick swim
This is our favorite place for a swim, after a hot summerday.
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
7
6
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone.
2191
photos
397
followers
71
following
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
Tags
central switzerland
,
mw-20
Walks @ 7
ace
Breathtaking!
August 16th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
not surprised it's your favourite!
August 16th, 2020
Milanie
ace
I can see why - lovely
August 16th, 2020
Lin
ace
So peaceful - Fav.
August 16th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
wonderful atmosphere-fav
August 16th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
How beautiful!
August 16th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
So inviting.
August 16th, 2020
close