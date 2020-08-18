Previous
2020-08-18 traditional heystack by mona65
Photo 2037

2020-08-18 traditional heystack

Found this traditional heystack on my bike tour today.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Mona

@mona65
What a fascinating shape -- and of course the context/landscape is stellar.
August 18th, 2020  
Fantastic!
August 18th, 2020  
Beautifully captured
August 18th, 2020  
Great finding!
August 18th, 2020  
Stunning composition.
August 18th, 2020  
