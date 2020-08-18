Sign up
Photo 2037
2020-08-18 traditional heystack
Found this traditional heystack on my bike tour today.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
5
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone.
2193
photos
396
followers
71
following
558% complete
View this month »
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
18th August 2020 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mw-20
,
heystack
Taffy
ace
What a fascinating shape -- and of course the context/landscape is stellar.
August 18th, 2020
Lin
ace
Fantastic!
August 18th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Beautifully captured
August 18th, 2020
Monica
Great finding!
August 18th, 2020
Beau
ace
Stunning composition.
August 18th, 2020
