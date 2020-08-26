Sign up
Photo 2045
2020-08-26 close to the edge
I want to stand as close to the edge as I can without going over. Out on the edge you see all the kinds of things you can't see from the center. ~ Kurt Vonnegut
A little play with my wooden spheres and the light from the window, to distract myself from dusting,...
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
Tags
low key
,
chiaroscuro
,
nifty fifty
,
mw-20
,
spehres
judith deacon
ace
Great image to illustrate the quote and much more productive than dusting (the dust will still be there tomorrow)
August 26th, 2020
Caterina
ace
beautiful colours, focus and narrative! Keep well! Fav
August 26th, 2020
