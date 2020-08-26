Previous
2020-08-26 close to the edge by mona65
2020-08-26 close to the edge

I want to stand as close to the edge as I can without going over. Out on the edge you see all the kinds of things you can't see from the center. ~ Kurt Vonnegut

A little play with my wooden spheres and the light from the window, to distract myself from dusting,...
Mona

judith deacon
Great image to illustrate the quote and much more productive than dusting (the dust will still be there tomorrow)
August 26th, 2020  
Caterina
beautiful colours, focus and narrative! Keep well! Fav
August 26th, 2020  
