Photo 2047
2020-08-26 I'm not an number ...
I'm a young, gentle and friendly Galloway making friends with Mona. I love a little scratch and that Mona loves my hairdo.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
2
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
2203
photos
395
followers
71
following
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
b&w
,
cattle
,
black-white
,
black&white
,
galloway
,
b-w
,
mw-20
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh you are quite beautiful, and I too love your hair!
August 28th, 2020
Christine
ace
Love this. Fav
August 28th, 2020
