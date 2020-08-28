Previous
2020-08-26 I'm not an number ...

I'm a young, gentle and friendly Galloway making friends with Mona. I love a little scratch and that Mona loves my hairdo.

Mona

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh you are quite beautiful, and I too love your hair!
August 28th, 2020  
Christine ace
Love this. Fav
August 28th, 2020  
