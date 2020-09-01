Sign up
Photo 2051
2020-09-01 deer season
Take care my friends out there, deer saison started today.
For
@caterina
's technique challenge "rim light".
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43899/technique108-rimlight
. Still time to enter, please play along.
These are no real deers and the "moon" is fake too. Worked with an off camera flash to get the rim's in light.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Mona
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
Tags
mw-20
,
technique108-rimlight
Caterina
ace
Wonderful, Mona! Thank you for playing along!
September 1st, 2020
Lin
ace
Love this - the lighting is great!!!
September 1st, 2020
