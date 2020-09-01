Previous
2020-09-01 deer season by mona65
Photo 2051

2020-09-01 deer season

Take care my friends out there, deer saison started today.

For @caterina 's technique challenge "rim light". https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43899/technique108-rimlight . Still time to enter, please play along.

These are no real deers and the "moon" is fake too. Worked with an off camera flash to get the rim's in light.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Mona

Caterina ace
Wonderful, Mona! Thank you for playing along!
September 1st, 2020  
Lin ace
Love this - the lighting is great!!!
September 1st, 2020  
