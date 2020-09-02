Previous
2020-09-02 when I'm big... by mona65
2020-09-02 when I'm big...

... I want to be a vulcano. Meanwhile I fake it with clouds. ~Mount Stanserhorn
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Mona

Cindy McFarland ace
What a gorgeous shot! I love those clouds. Fav.
September 2nd, 2020  
thedarkroom ace
Beautiful shot and funny. I can see the “volcano”.
September 2nd, 2020  
