Photo 2058
2020-09-08 anyone for tea?
Summer is ending, the shadows getting longer...
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
1
1
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone.
2214
photos
395
followers
71
following
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-...
Camera
DSC-RX100M4
Taken
8th September 2020 6:07pm
tea
shadows
mw-20
Marilyn G M
great composition
September 8th, 2020
