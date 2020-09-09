9-9-99 it is been a while since,…

but the moment was banned on film and scanned today.



Today, 21 years ago I married the love of my life on the Kaikoura Peninsula, New Zealand, by civil law. Observed by southern fur seals and near the sperm whales we are so fond of and in the most beautiful setting between the stormy sea and the Seaward Kaikoura mountains.

And no, this was no spontaneous act, the planning and keeping it secret, has taken more than a year to complete. It was just our moment, on the other side of the world (Swiss point of view).

The church wedding took place eight months later in Switzerland, with all our relatives and friends.

We once planned to celebrate every 10th anniversary in New Zealand. 2009 we have been there, 2019 my mother in law didn’t do well, so we couldn’t leave her alone. And what with a possible catch-up 2020 happened, you all know. But this is how life goes, the most important thing is, that we are happy celebrating our love today.

