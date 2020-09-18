Previous
Next
2020-09-18 I see... dust. Mummy do something! by mona65
Photo 2068

2020-09-18 I see... dust. Mummy do something!

When the dust bunnies (we say literally translated "dust miece" here), beginn to move under their own power, it might be time to clean. After taken the daily pic,... I will. Possibly. ;-)
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
566% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise