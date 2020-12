2020-12-19 just add glitter

I got this Swiss chocolate Christmas tree from my "Wichtel" (secret santa) and it was a great photo option for today. So I just sprinkled it with some edible golden stars, to make it a bit more festive.

The chocolate tree was under tight wraps for a couple of days with a mark (do not touch or eat --> I need it for photography), but now that I posted this pic, it will be released... and I bet it won't survive for long. I think somebody (hubby M.) couldn't wait longer anyway. ;-)