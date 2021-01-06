Previous
2021-01-06 winter joy by mona65
2021-01-06 winter joy

"If you choose not to find joy in the snow, you will have less joy in your life, but still the same amount of snow."
~ unknown..., yet so true.

Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
Junko Y ace
What an absolutely beautiful image! The composition is amazing.
January 6th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Your quote made me giggle loudly, your photo made me glad I don't get much snow!! Fav
January 6th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Love the quote and the people in the shot. As a child I lived in Idaho where it does snow and I loved it.
January 6th, 2021  
Lee ace
Minimalistic and beautiful shot.
January 6th, 2021  
