Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2178
2021-01-06 winter joy
"If you choose not to find joy in the snow, you will have less joy in your life, but still the same amount of snow."
~ unknown..., yet so true.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
2335
photos
400
followers
62
following
596% complete
View this month »
2171
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
4th January 2021 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
cold
,
minimalistic
,
mw-21
Junko Y
ace
What an absolutely beautiful image! The composition is amazing.
January 6th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Your quote made me giggle loudly, your photo made me glad I don't get much snow!! Fav
January 6th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Love the quote and the people in the shot. As a child I lived in Idaho where it does snow and I loved it.
January 6th, 2021
Lee
ace
Minimalistic and beautiful shot.
January 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close