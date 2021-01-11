Previous
Next
2021-01-11 barely visible by mona65
Photo 2183

2021-01-11 barely visible

We had cold and mostly grey weather for a few days, and today it was nice, but with a lot of mist. Only in when the sun was about to set, the mist lifted a bit, and showed us a hint of the mountains, dyed in the most beautiful pastel orange.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
598% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful peachy orange glow. Lovely!
January 11th, 2021  
Martina ace
Beautiful pastel layers
January 11th, 2021  
Debra ace
Breath taking!
January 11th, 2021  
haskar ace
Magical pastel scene.
January 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise