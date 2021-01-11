Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2183
2021-01-11 barely visible
We had cold and mostly grey weather for a few days, and today it was nice, but with a lot of mist. Only in when the sun was about to set, the mist lifted a bit, and showed us a hint of the mountains, dyed in the most beautiful pastel orange.
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
2340
photos
403
followers
62
following
598% complete
View this month »
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
11th January 2021 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
mist
,
switzerland
,
bernese alps
,
mw-20
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful peachy orange glow. Lovely!
January 11th, 2021
Martina
ace
Beautiful pastel layers
January 11th, 2021
Debra
ace
Breath taking!
January 11th, 2021
haskar
ace
Magical pastel scene.
January 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close