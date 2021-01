2021-01-16 refreshing swim in the lake anyone?

There are people here, going for a swim every day of the year. Their 365 project, so to say! Not me, even if I'm not so sensitive to cold.

In the distance the old town (medieval part) of my little city. I really like it, when the city is covered in snow.



Far to the right I marked "my place" with a little cross, if you are interested.