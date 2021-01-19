Sign up
Photo 2191
2021-01-19 adorable find
Found this adorable and big snow figure in the forest on hike today. I love it.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
2348
photos
408
followers
63
following
10
1
365-...
ILCA-77M2
19th January 2021 5:26pm
snow
sculpture
snowmen
mw-21
snow figure
Shutterbug
ace
Someone was very creative. Good spotting.
January 19th, 2021
