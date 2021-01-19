Previous
Next
2021-01-19 adorable find by mona65
Photo 2191

2021-01-19 adorable find

Found this adorable and big snow figure in the forest on hike today. I love it.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
600% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Someone was very creative. Good spotting.
January 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise