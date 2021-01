2021-01-27 wind-blown

Another one from yesterdays snow shoe hike on the rolling hills not far from where I live. Here I'm nearly back where I started, at the Capuchines Convent Maria Hilf on mount Gubel (seen on the right) at 909 m above sea level, following the windblown crest. Thought this would make a great black and white, but then this yellow sky was to special in winter, for not using that bit of colour we have at the moment.