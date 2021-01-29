Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2201
2021-01-29 keep walking...
... through the storm.
There is a warm front, with loads of rain and warm wind here, that eats all that beautifull white stuff. And causes avalanches in the mountains and floods down here. Still in every storm lies some beauty. On our little harbour jetty.
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
2
4
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
2358
photos
410
followers
63
following
603% complete
View this month »
2194
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
2201
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
29th January 2021 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
storm
,
black-white
,
black&white
,
bw
,
central switzerland
,
mw-21
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Fantastic dramatic image! Fav!
January 29th, 2021
Krista Marson
ace
Strong image
January 29th, 2021
