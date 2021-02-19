Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2222
2021-02-19 ~A~
Flash of red month 2021 N°19 / Theme week 3: Portraits
My work colleague "A", blessed with a very analytic and logic mind. But also a bit of a minimalist. ;-)
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
2
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
2379
photos
416
followers
63
following
608% complete
View this month »
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
Tags
mw-21
,
for2021
,
mw-flashofred2021
JAKB
ace
I really like this portrait! Brings out his spirit and energy.
February 19th, 2021
Anja
Such a fun portrait, it shows his personality
February 19th, 2021
