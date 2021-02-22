Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2225
2021-02-22 abstract silk
Flash of red month 2021 N°22 / Theme week 4: shape/form, line, texture, pattern, and light in a choice of minimal, abstract, natural or anything in between.
Haha, a silk ribbon trying to go abstract,...
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
1
1
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
2382
photos
419
followers
63
following
609% complete
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
22nd February 2021 2:57pm
Tags
mw-21
,
for2021
,
mw-flashofred2021
Yolanda
ace
I love it, with those subtle gray tones. FAV
February 22nd, 2021
