Photo 2229
2021-02-26 spring
Flash of red month 2021 N°26 / Theme week 4: shape/form, line, texture, pattern, and light in a choice of minimal, abstract, natural or anything in between.
Spring
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
3
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
2386
photos
420
followers
63
following
610% complete
View this month »
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
26th February 2021 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mw-21
,
for2021
,
mw-flashofred2021
Adi
ace
Mona your month is absolutely gorgeous. Your projects are always very inspiring.
February 26th, 2021
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Love this thoughtful composition!
February 26th, 2021
Mallory
ace
Well this is amazing!
February 26th, 2021
