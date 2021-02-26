Previous
Next
2021-02-26 spring by mona65
Photo 2229

2021-02-26 spring

Flash of red month 2021 N°26 / Theme week 4: shape/form, line, texture, pattern, and light in a choice of minimal, abstract, natural or anything in between.

Spring
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
610% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Adi ace
Mona your month is absolutely gorgeous. Your projects are always very inspiring.
February 26th, 2021  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Love this thoughtful composition!
February 26th, 2021  
Mallory ace
Well this is amazing!
February 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise