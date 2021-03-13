Previous
2021-03-13 skeleton of a leaf by mona65
2021-03-13 skeleton of a leaf

The lifelines remained,... lot's of positive signs in this, I leave for your imagination.
Skeleton leaf tinted in blue dye and ready to use for some artsy-farts project. 365 and for a collage.
Mona

@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful. Such lovely detail on the leaf. Wonderful focus.
March 13th, 2021  
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Stuninng
March 13th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely detail & bokeh.
March 13th, 2021  
