Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2244
2021-03-13 skeleton of a leaf
The lifelines remained,... lot's of positive signs in this, I leave for your imagination.
Skeleton leaf tinted in blue dye and ready to use for some artsy-farts project. 365 and for a collage.
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
2402
photos
426
followers
63
following
614% complete
View this month »
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2021
,
mw-rainbow2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful. Such lovely detail on the leaf. Wonderful focus.
March 13th, 2021
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Stuninng
March 13th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely detail & bokeh.
March 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close