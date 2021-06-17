Sign up
Photo 2338
2021-06-17 anemona alpina
I like all plants equally. Sometimes the inconspicious ones, a little bit more equally. 😉
The different kinds of alpine Anemones I really love in all stages. Tiny heary lil‘ sunshines.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
2498
photos
433
followers
60
following
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
LManning (Laura)
ace
This light is beautiful.
June 17th, 2021
