2021-06-17 anemona alpina by mona65
2021-06-17 anemona alpina

I like all plants equally. Sometimes the inconspicious ones, a little bit more equally. 😉
The different kinds of alpine Anemones I really love in all stages. Tiny heary lil‘ sunshines.
Mona

LManning (Laura) ace
This light is beautiful.
