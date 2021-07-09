Previous
2021-07-09 mysterious waters by mona65
Photo 2358

2021-07-09 mysterious waters

I like the fountain outside our hospital. If caputered with a very fast shutter speed (0.0002 sec (1/6400)), it reveals the mysterious pattern and structure that is not visible by (my) eye.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Mona

@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
