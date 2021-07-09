Sign up
Photo 2358
2021-07-09 mysterious waters
I like the fountain outside our hospital. If caputered with a very fast shutter speed (0.0002 sec (1/6400)), it reveals the mysterious pattern and structure that is not visible by (my) eye.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
2518
photos
431
followers
60
following
646% complete
View this month »
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365-...
Camera
DSC-RX100M4
Taken
9th July 2021 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
fountain
,
veil
,
fast shutter
,
mw-21
