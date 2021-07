2021-07-14 art-loving snail

This Cepaea snail "flies" from the overflooding lake. I helped it to higher grounds. This place is called disaster bay, because here in 1887 tthe subsoil lost its strength and several buildings collapsed on the shore, fell in the lake and several people died. In 1998, Maria Bettina Cogliatti designed the 112-meter-long bay front with the art piece "Trompe-l'œil", a color field painting: three warm and two cold color fields (or vice versa) face each other.