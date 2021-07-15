2021-07-15 more rain

My heart goes out to the people of western Germany (North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate), Belgium and Luxembourg, where last night/today the worst floodings since years caused 58 fatalities and at least 60 missing persons. What a horror,... here the situation is still bad, but no one was badly hurt yet. The weather forecasters say more rain is expected in the coming days.

FYI: I deliberately do not go into the zones that are dangerous or where the fire brigade and civil defense are fighting against the water. Just for a pic. There are enough disaster tourists and onlookers, worsening the situation and being an obstacle for the helpers.

