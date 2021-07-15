Previous
Next
2021-07-15 more rain by mona65
Photo 2364

2021-07-15 more rain

My heart goes out to the people of western Germany (North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate), Belgium and Luxembourg, where last night/today the worst floodings since years caused 58 fatalities and at least 60 missing persons. What a horror,... here the situation is still bad, but no one was badly hurt yet. The weather forecasters say more rain is expected in the coming days.
FYI: I deliberately do not go into the zones that are dangerous or where the fire brigade and civil defense are fighting against the water. Just for a pic. There are enough disaster tourists and onlookers, worsening the situation and being an obstacle for the helpers.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
647% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Helen ace
So sorry to hear the plight of these poor people, climate change is so worrying
July 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise