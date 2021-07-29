Sign up
Photo 2378
2021-07-29 a good sign
"There's a bright spot in every dark cloud."
~Bruce Beresford
The sky this early morning,... just before I left for work. Thinking of a friend.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
1
0
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
2538
photos
426
followers
59
following
651% complete
View this month »
Chris Cook
ace
Wonderful colour in the clouds. The hang glider is a bonus.
July 29th, 2021
