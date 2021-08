My Dad secretly/jokingly wished for a poster of all his aquarelle paintings, he desplayed at his exhibition two months ago. As quite a few of the paintings have been sold, or changed hands, and because he gifted his grand children to pick out their favorite one.So I made a collage (tricky), and have it printed on a poster (60x90cm) photopaper poster. It arrived last week and yesterday I surprise my Dad. So today we have one happy Dad and I'm free to post this collage.Here the posts from 2 months ago:The exhibition: https://365project.org/mona65/365/2021-05-27 The artist (and me): https://365project.org/mona65/365/2021-05-28