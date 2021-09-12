Sign up
Photo 2422
2021-09-12 lake stelli
Enjoying the great mountain scenery, with family.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
2
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
Tags
switzerland
,
valais
,
zermatt
,
mw-21
,
ˋlake
,
stelliˋ
Desi
Wow that looks amazing. Fantastic photo of a stunning scene
September 12th, 2021
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful scene and capture
September 12th, 2021
