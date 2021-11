2021-11-17 my private flashback 3

I allow myself this week to go through some vacation pictures from a month ago and reminisce about my favorite memories. And have the pleasure to see them the first time on my big screen and not only on a mini-tablet.



Flashback 3: skradinski buk waterfall / Krka Nationalpark (2021-10-28) remark to myself: silky water at noon, is one hell of a challenge and never buy a cheap greyfilter again.