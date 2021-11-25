Sign up
Photo 2470
2021-11-25 the feline pirate "look"
Our kitty Xia, aka "Uniquo", lost her left eye to a iris melanoma, a few weeks ago. Needless to say, that we love her even more, our little lady pirate. She healed well, and has no restrictions that we notice.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
1
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
2631
photos
404
followers
60
following
676% complete
View this month »
2462
2463
2464
2465
2467
2468
2469
2470
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
25th November 2021 6:03pm
Tags
cat
,
pirate
,
xia
,
mw-21
,
uniquo
,
one eyed xia
Taffy
ace
Fantastic lighting!
November 25th, 2021
