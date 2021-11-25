Previous
2021-11-25 the feline pirate "look" by mona65
2021-11-25 the feline pirate "look"

Our kitty Xia, aka "Uniquo", lost her left eye to a iris melanoma, a few weeks ago. Needless to say, that we love her even more, our little lady pirate. She healed well, and has no restrictions that we notice.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Mona

Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
Taffy ace
Fantastic lighting!
November 25th, 2021  
