Photo 2472
2021-11-27 winter colours
Down by the lake. Fast moving clouds bringing rain and snow,... and forming puddles for me and my reflection images.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
1
1
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
2633
photos
404
followers
60
following
2464
2465
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-...
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
27th November 2021 4:06pm
Tags
reflection
,
puddle
,
mw-puddle
,
mw-21
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot.
November 27th, 2021
