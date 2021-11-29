Previous
2021-11-29 first real snow this season by mona65
2021-11-29 first real snow this season

As seen from my place, and a bit touched up.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Mona

@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohh....so Christmas card.....brrrrrrr....
November 29th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice warming glow from the window.
November 29th, 2021  
Lin ace
This is fabulous - instant fav
November 29th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Like a scene from a card - gorgeous
November 29th, 2021  
joeyM ace
👏👏👏
November 29th, 2021  
