Photo 2474
2021-11-29 first real snow this season
As seen from my place, and a bit touched up.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
5
5
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
2635
photos
402
followers
60
following
677% complete
View this month »
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
switzerland
,
mw-21
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohh....so Christmas card.....brrrrrrr....
November 29th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice warming glow from the window.
November 29th, 2021
Lin
ace
This is fabulous - instant fav
November 29th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Like a scene from a card - gorgeous
November 29th, 2021
joeyM
ace
👏👏👏
November 29th, 2021
