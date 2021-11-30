Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2475
2021-11-30 the cosy bookstore
Nothing better then an old fashioned bookstore, with inviting golden light and a promising warmth shining through the shop window.
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
6
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
2636
photos
402
followers
60
following
678% complete
View this month »
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365-...
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
30th November 2021 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
old town
,
mw-21
Gillian Brown
I love this. Lovely lighting.
November 30th, 2021
Dixie Goode
ace
Oh I totally agree. The picture is gorgeous and inviting, but knowing it’s a bookstore adds a hint of magic.
November 30th, 2021
Taffy
ace
Lovely lighting, so inviting.
November 30th, 2021
megan
ace
so pretty. perfect light and mood.
November 30th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
This is so inviting! You captured the scene perfectly. Fav
November 30th, 2021
Dianne
This is gorgeous - and even better now I know what’s inside.
November 30th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close