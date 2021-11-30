Previous
2021-11-30 the cosy bookstore by mona65
2021-11-30 the cosy bookstore

Nothing better then an old fashioned bookstore, with inviting golden light and a promising warmth shining through the shop window.
Mona

Gillian Brown
I love this. Lovely lighting.
November 30th, 2021  
Dixie Goode ace
Oh I totally agree. The picture is gorgeous and inviting, but knowing it’s a bookstore adds a hint of magic.
November 30th, 2021  
Taffy ace
Lovely lighting, so inviting.
November 30th, 2021  
megan ace
so pretty. perfect light and mood.
November 30th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
This is so inviting! You captured the scene perfectly. Fav
November 30th, 2021  
Dianne
This is gorgeous - and even better now I know what’s inside.
November 30th, 2021  
