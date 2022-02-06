Previous
2022-02-06 N°6
2022-02-06 N°6

--> Portrait on the Wall: Julianne Moore, New York, 2010 by Bryan Adams

Flash of red month 2022 N°6

Low key, taken at the art exhibition "EXPOSED", the portraits of Bryan Adams. Intimate, captivating and life-affirming.
My husband M. was at the live concert "so happy it hurts" yesterday in Zurich and today, we went to Bryan Adams art exhibition at the IPFO house of photography. Phantastic artist, as musician and photographer. The exhibition reflects his multi-faceted work and humanitarian beliefs (and you can see that!). If you ever happen to be near this exhibition, take the time visite.
Mona

Mona
MamaBec
Love how my eye is drawn into the photo as I see everything along the way.
February 6th, 2022  
Katarzyna Morawiec
WoW! Love it!
February 6th, 2022  
Jacqueline
Love your line of sight!
February 6th, 2022  
