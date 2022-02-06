2022-02-06 N°6

--> Portrait on the Wall: Julianne Moore, New York, 2010 by Bryan Adams



Flash of red month 2022 N°6



Low key, taken at the art exhibition "EXPOSED", the portraits of Bryan Adams. Intimate, captivating and life-affirming.

My husband M. was at the live concert "so happy it hurts" yesterday in Zurich and today, we went to Bryan Adams art exhibition at the IPFO house of photography. Phantastic artist, as musician and photographer. The exhibition reflects his multi-faceted work and humanitarian beliefs (and you can see that!). If you ever happen to be near this exhibition, take the time visite.